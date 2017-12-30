'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' set for tough competition with 'Tiger Zinda Hai' at box office

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas is bringing a steady stream of moolah in Sony Picture's kitty taking their 2017 box office collection past $1 billion.

The movie's worldwide total crossed $226 million on Thursday bringing in the holiday crowd to the sequel of Robin Williams' 1995 original, reports Deadline.

In the latest instalment, four teenagers get sucked into the world of Jumanji. They take the avatars of Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan. In their quest to win the game and get out they meet Nick Jonas' character and defeat Bobby Cannavale's villain.

The movie opened at number one spot in 28 international markets beating Disney's Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The movie is yet to open in other big markets like China and Brazil.

In India, Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is under threat from Jumanji... According to reports, multiplexes have reduced the number of shows of TZH to accommodate Jumanji... given its appeal to kids and younger crowd.

TZH has already reached the Rs 200 crore club in just seven days. But continuing the streak will be a bit difficult with a lesser number of screens to play at.