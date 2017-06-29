John Mayer responds to Katy Perry calling him her best lover

Singer John Mayer has responded to his former girlfriend Katy Perry's comment after she called him her favourite lover recently.

Perry, 32, appeared on James Corden's "The Late Late Show" and ranked the "Who You Love" singer the best boyfriend till now, with actor Orlando Bloom and music producer Diplo coming in second and third, respectively.

Mayer, 39, was asked to comment on his ex-girlfriend's remarks during a recent interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

He said he is way past these games and has learnt from the mistakes he committed when he was young.

"I don't have a cool-enough thought for you. I've hacked this game. I pay very little of the price of fame now. I get to play the music that moves me the most. I'm having the time of my life. I'm 39 I remember 32. I don't want to do it again," Mayer said.

