James Wan shares picture of Amber Heard in new 'Mera' costume

Queen Mera has finally come out of the sea.

James Wan, director of upcoming movie ?Aquaman?, took to Twitter and shared a picture of Heard in Mera?s costume.

He captioned the photo, ?Lady MERA swept in from the sea. First day with the exquisite Amber Heard.?

In the photo, the 31-year-old-actress is seen wearing the green, algae-esque outfit of Queen Mera.

This new costume differs in few ways from Mera's ?Justice League? look.

A few hours later, the actress shared another look of Mera.

She tweeted, ?Meet Mera. Day 1 #Aquaman.?

Earlier, Heard shared a look of herself sitting in the makeup chair on day one of shooting, captioning the photo, "Over a year of prep, 6 months of training, & countless hrs of denying myself pleasure, aka donuts, has led to this moment."

Amber Heard, will be next seen in Zack Snyder?s ?Justice League? as Mera, alongside Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill.

The flick is scheduled to release on November 17.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)