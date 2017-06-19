Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan is funny but Anushka Sharma clearly steals the show!

The two promos are out and we are loving all of it...

Shah Rukh Khan decided to not go the usual route and changed the marketing campaign altogether. For Jab Harry Met Sejal, the actor has decided to unveiled mini trails followed by a song.

Conversational and situational, two promos are already out. While the first one has Shah Rukh explaining his 'kharab character' to Anushka, the second promo is a complete Anushka show, without a doubt.

The first and second promos give out a fun, happy vibe and that's possibly something everyone's connecting with. The promos are cute and adorable and will be followed by a song which we have already seen. And trust us, the Radha track will be one of the best tracks of the season!

But there's one thing that we have to mention. We have watched the promos and although SRK is extremely funny, especially the way he's explaining how he's a womaniser and not actually a good guy, Anushka takes the cake with her stellar Gujarati ben act. Her accent is perfect and her lines, hilarious.

Sorry SRK, we have to give this one to Anushka! Rightly so.