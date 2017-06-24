It's gratifying to lend my voice to Star Wars Ron Howard

Ron Howard, who has been given a task of directing possibly the biggest franchise in the history of Hollywood, ?

Ron Howard, who has been given a task of directing possibly the biggest franchise in the history of Hollywood, ?Star Wars,? feels that he is pleased to lend his voice to this franchise now.

While talking at Cannes Lions, the 63-year-old director discussed the opportunity to contribute to the 'Star Wars' universe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he said, ?It's gratifying to lend my voice to the Star Wars universe now.?

During the interview, the ?In the Heart of the Sea? helmer called the ?Han Solo? movie "a little opportunity that came my way."

The Oscar-winning director replaced ?The Lego Movie? directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who parted ways with the studio Tuesday citing "creative differences."

Howard also told the audience that he has been a fan of ?Star Wars? like ?forever.?

Adding, ?I've been around the 'Star Wars' universe from the beginning,? and explained when George Lucas first told him the idea, he said he thought it sounded "crazy."

He also noted that he waited in line with his wife for two hours to see ?Star Wars? and liked it so much that he and his wife ?waited for another 90 minutes to watch the movie twice the same day.?

Howard also discussed the Trump presidency and how it will one day portrayed on the screen, joking, ?I'm looking forward to the day that?this presidency is dramatized years from now, that it's a hysterical musical comedy on Broadway called Trumped.?

Helmed by Ron Howard, ?Han Solo? spin-off stars Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson and Donald Glover.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)