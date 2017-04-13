Is a collaboration between John Abraham and Amazon Studios on cards?

John Abraham to team up with Amazon studios?

After Akshay Kumar's meeting with Amazon head Roy Price fuelled speculations of him collaborating with the online streaming giant, actor John Abraham has hinted about his plans to team up with the studio soon.

The 44-year-old star shared his picture with Price on Twitter discussing something on a white board.

"Fantastic meeting with @RoyPrice @niteshkripalani and the entire team @AmazonVideoIN. Looking forward to a big partnership ahead," John wrote.

Fantastic meeting with @RoyPrice @niteshkripalani and the entire team @AmazonVideoIN. Looking forward to a big partnership ahead. pic.twitter.com/zs4XxUoHZd — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) April 13, 2017

Price tweeted, "Charting the future with @thejohnabraham #mumbai #amazon #india #filmovision."

Earlier in the day, Akshay also posted a picture on the micro-blogging site, saying that he hosted a get together for Price and Amazon Video team head. Akshay's wife and actress-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna also attended the meeting.