Hyd drug racket: Telgu star Tarun appears before SIT

Telugu actor Tarun today appeared before the Telangana excise department's Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning in connection with the drug trade racket, which was busted here.

The star is among 12 Tollywood personalities, including actors, filmmakers and producers, against whom the department had last week issued notices under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, asking them to appear before the SIT.

SIT sleuths had yesterday grilled actor Subbaraju for over 10 hours in connection with the cases registered after it busted the racket on July 2.

Prohibition and Excise Commissioner R V Chandravadan had said the investigators were expecting some "important clues" from Subbaraju's questioning.

So far, the SIT has questioned film director Puri Jagannadh and cinematographer Shyam K Naidu besides Subbaraju.

