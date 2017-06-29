Hugh Jackman is 'The Greatest Showman' in new trailer

Hugh Jackman is all set to take his fans for a musical ride in his upcoming movie ?

Hugh Jackman is all set to take his fans for a musical ride in his upcoming movie ?The Greatest Showman?.

The first trailer of the movie was unveiled by the makers and it is surely going to make fans go insane.

The trailer opens with Hugh Jackman (Peter Barnum) getting relieved from his job as the company he is working with has been declared bankrupt.

After getting let go from his desk job, Barnum is determined to make it on his own by creating the best show on earth.

As the trailer moves forward, Zac Efron and Zendaya are seen playing performers in the circus, with the 20-year-old actress doing acrobatic stunts in a pink wig.

He gathers a team of performers including a bearded lady, trapeze artists and a dance troupe to create the traveling circus.

Efron's character Phillip appears to have reservations about his new gig, saying, ?I can't just run off and join the circus.?

The trailer concludes with Efron's character Phillip appears to have reservations about his new gig, saying, ?I can't just run off and join the circus.?

?Why not? You clearly have a flair for show business,? Barnum asks him.

'For show business? I've never heard of it,' Phillip replies.

?That's because I just invented it,? Barnum says back with a smile.

The trailer is a visual treat and the background music makes it even more fun.

The original musical about the birth of show business, directed by Michael Gracey with a script by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon, also stars Michelle Williams and Rebecca Ferguson.

The film comes the same year that the Barnum and Bailey Circus shut down its production after 146 years.

The flick is set to hit theaters on Christmas Day.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)