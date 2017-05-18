Hilary Duff reveals how son Luca got his 'basically bald' hairdo

Hilary Duff has recently revealed that her adorable 5-year-old son Luca's super short haircut was definitely an accident.

Speaking to E! Online, the ?Lizzie McGuire? star revealed that it was her former husband Mike Comrie who did the deed.

While the L.A.-based 29-year-old actress was shooting for the fourth season of ?Younger? in New York City, the former NHL player was in charge and that's how Luca got his recent haircut.

"His dad shaved all of his hair off!" she laughed and added, "We discussed it. We're like, 'Let's give him a short summer 'do?like a buzz cut. And then Luca didn't feel like going to get his hair cut, and Mike's like, 'I'm just gonna do it!'.?

Duff continued, "And then Luca was excited by the thought of his dad cutting his hair. Then he sent me a picture and he was like, 'I might have went a little tooshort. He's like basically bald?."

After his buzz, the former Disney Channel star said, Luca was looking at himself the mirror and told his father, "'Dad, I think I miss my golden hair.' And then he felt it and he was like, 'Ooh, but it feels like a peach!'?

