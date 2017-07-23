Hawkins' children face new threat in terrifying new 'Stanger Things' trailer

was unveiled at 2017 San Diego Comic-Con and it will make fans go wild.

The children of Hawkins are back and they are ready to face a new supernatural threat.

The trailer of the second season of much-awaited ?Stranger Things? was unveiled at 2017 San Diego Comic-Con and it will make fans go wild.

The trailer stars with Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Will going into a video game parlour to play ?Dragon Lair?.

The fans get to know Will Byers may not be out of the woods as yet after spending time in the Upside Down, and his troubles continue to haunt him after returning back home.

Mike yells, ?Will! Are you okay?? to which Will does not say anything and just looks at the sky.

Then we get quick shots of what we can expect in the upcoming season.

The footage also confirms that ?Eleven? (Millie Bobby Brown) is still alive and ready for a comeback.

The clip is filled with dark, terrifying moments and to give that 80s feeling to the show, the trailer makes full use of Michael Jackson?s blockbuster hit ?Thriller? with the menacing voice of Vincent Price.

?Stranger Things? which stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), returns to Netflix for Season 2 on October 27.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)