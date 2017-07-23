Great love stories embody women's idea of romance: Shah Rukh

Shah Rukh Khan believes the greatest of love stories are made by directors who are sensitive and understand women's perspective about romance.

The actor, who is often called the 'king of romance' in Bollywood, says his most romantic films -- "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayege", "Dil Toh Paagal Hai" or "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" -- were made by men who lived romance.

Citing the examples of directors like Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar, Shah Rukh says, "They've seen it from the perspective of what a woman wants and they embody that in the characters I play. I am not the forbidden lover, it's actually the desire to have this."

While Shah Rukh does not consider himself a romantic person, he says he collaborates with only those directors who have utmost respect for the genre.

In an interview with

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)