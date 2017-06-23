Gemma Arterton no longer part of 'Christopher Robin'

It seems like Gemma Arterton will not be co-starring in Disney?s much awaited movie ?

It seems like Gemma Arterton will not be co-starring in Disney?s much awaited movie ?Christopher Robin?.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, representatives of the actress was in talks with the studio till last week, but it did not progress from there.

Actor Ewan McGregor is starring as the title character, the now-grown child from A.A. Milne?s Winnie the Pooh stories.

The movie is being helmed by Marc Forster, previously known for ?World War Z?.

McGregor will play the adult Christopher Robin, who has lost his sense of imagination and is a businessman focused on work and success.

?The Jungle Book? producer Brigham Taylor is producing the project .

The movie is set to begin shooting later this summer in the U.K.

