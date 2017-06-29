'Game of Thrones' star Gwendoline Christie joins Robert Zemeckis drama

fame Gwendoline Christie has joined the cast of Robert Zemeckis' Universal drama.

?Game of Thrones? fame Gwendoline Christie has joined the cast of Robert Zemeckis' Universal drama.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the still untitled feature will star Steve Carell as Mark, a man who builds a miniature WWII-era village as a way to recover from a violent assault, while Christie will be playing Mark's Russian caretaker, Anna.

Based on Jeff Malmberg's 2010 documentary ?Marwencol,? the project was co-written by Zemeckis and Caroline Thompson.

Janelle Monae, Diane Kruger and Leslie Mann are also set to star in the feature, which Zemeckis will produce via his Uni-based ImageMovers.

Jack Rapke and Steve Starkey will also produce, along with Cherylanne Martin. Malmberg and Jackie Levine will exec produce. Maradith Frenkel and Chloe Yellin will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Christie will next be seen on the upcoming seventh season of ?GOT,? reprising her role of Brienne of Tarth.

