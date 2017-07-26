Essel Group 90 years
Daily News & Analysis

Esha Deol thanks her fans for warm welcome on Instagram

Wed, 26 Jul 2017-04:33pm , ANI

Recently, Bollywood actress Esha Deol joined the world of Instagram and since then she has been treating her fans with beautiful pictures.

Now, the actress has thanked her fans for such a ?warm welcome? on Instagram by posting a video on the photo sharing app.

In the video, Esha is thanking her fans for giving her a warm welcome on Instagram.

She captioned the video, ?Hey here's my first video this is a very special one just for you all #FirstInstaVideo.?

She also spoke about how she and her husband Bharat Takhtani are totally excited to embrace parenthood soon.

In the video, the ?Dhoom? star is seen wearing a white off-shoulder short dress and is playing with the balloons.

The news of Esha?s pregnancy was confirmed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee who is writing a book on Hema Malini?s life.

Esha and Bharat got married on June 29, 2012, at Juhu's ISKCON temple. The two were buddies since childhood and had met during the inter-school competitions.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

 
Comments
 

Also Read