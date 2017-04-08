Emma Stone gives adorable response to teenager's 'La La Land'-inspired prom invite

As reported by Hollywood Reporter, the La La Land star wrote a letter to the high school student, who filmed a 'prom-posal' inspired by a song sequence from the movie, asking the actress to go to prom with him.

While appearing on Good Morning America, Jacob Staudenmaier shared Stone's response that read: "Jacob, thanks for making the greatest proposal I've ever received. I can't tell you what an honour that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video. I'm in London, working, but I hope you have the best time at prom, and I'm grateful you thought of me. THANK YOU. P.S. I do see Gosling around the eyes. Love, Emma."

For the unversed, Staudenmaier, a high-schooler from Emma's hometown of Phoenix posted a video on his Twitter handle, asking Emma Stone to be his prom date with an elaborate La La Land inspired video.

The process took two weeks from start to finish, including directing and editing.

But he did not put all his eggs in one basket, as he already a backup date, in case the actress declined his proposal.

"I have this girl that I know that says she'd love to go. Even if Emma says yes she said she would be completely fine with that," he said.

