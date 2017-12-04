Ed Sheeran reveals Beyonce's unique way of hiding

It seems like getting in touch in American singer Beyonce is not an easy task as pop star Ed Sheeran has recently revealed that the pop queen changes her email address every week.

The 26-year-old singer recently revealed on the Entertainment Tonight that the 'Halo' hit-maker takes extra security precautions by changing her email address every week.

When asked about the pair's new single, the 'Shape of You' hit-maker said, "I have an email address that I email (to get in touch with Beyonce) that actually changes every week."

"She's very good at (hiding). It's kind of like what I aspire to be, I think," he added.

Appreciating 36-year-old singer, the 'Perfect' hit-maker said her vocal skills are unmatched as she completed the song in one shot.

The 'Thinking Out Loud' hit-maker, who also revealed that the duet 'Perfect' had been in the works since May, was teased recently during an interview with Channel 4 Radio.

However, the 'Crazy in Love' singer, who had welcomed twins the following month, has not commented on her alleged covert email operations.

Talking about the possibility of him singing at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Sheeran said that he gets asked about it all the time like he knows all the royal family. "I have met Prince Harry, like once. I barely know him," said Sheeran.

But when pressed about it, he said, "If I was free I probably would."

He also revealed what did he get for his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn. "I got her art lessons because she wanted to learn how to draw."

