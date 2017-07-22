Drug racket: license of pub suspended, 14 others warned

The Telangana Excise Department which is investigating a high-end drug racket busted earlier this month has suspended the license of a pub, and issued warning to 14 other bars and pubs in Hyderabad.

The Department, however, did not reveal the reason for the action.

"Pub and Bar owners/ Managers of Greater Hyderabad attended a meeting with SIT (special investigation team) officials with respect to investigation in these cases...

based on the evidence available, the department has decided to suspend the licence of `F Club'. Warning letters have been issued to 14 other Bars and Pubs," it said in a release.

It also said that actor Navdeep had been summoned before the SIT -- which is probing the drug racket case -- at 10.30 am on Monday.

The actor is among the 12 Tollywood (Telugu film industry) personalities including actors, directors and producers to whom the Excise Department has issued notices, asking them to appear before the SIT.

Actor Charmee Kaur -- who too is among these 12 -- had confirmed that she will be appearing before the SIT for questioning soon, officials said today.

SIT sleuths today grilled actor Tarun in connection with the case.

The SIT also arrested two more persons in the case, and some "psychotropic substances" were recovered from them, the release added, without giving names. This takes the number of arrested people in the case to 15.

