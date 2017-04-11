Drake, The Chainsmokers rule Billboard Music Award nominations

Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy and singer-songwriter Julia Michaels dropped by ?
With 22 nominations each, Drake and The Chainsmokers are the top contenders at the Billboard Music Awards.
Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy and singer-songwriter Julia Michaels dropped by ?Good Morning America? on Monday to share the first round of nominees for the 2017 awards show.
Twenty One Pilots landed 17 nods, followed by Rihanna with 14, The Weeknd with 13, and Beyonce with 8.
Check out the full list of nominees, as reported by People Magazine, below.
-Top Female Artist
Adele
Beyonce
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia
-Top Male Artist Nominees
Justin Bieber
Drake
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
-Top Hot 100 Song
The Chainsmokers & Halsey ? ?Closer?
The Chainsmokers & Daya ? ?Don?t Let Me Down?
Drake & Wizkid & Kyla ? ?One Dance?
Justin Timberlake ? ?Can?t Stop the Feeling?
Twenty One Pilots ? ?Heathens?
-Top Billboard 200 Album
Beyonce ? Lemonade
Drake ? Views
Rihanna ? Anti
Twenty One Pilots ? Blurryface
The Weeknd ? Starboy
-Top Artist
Adele
Beyonce
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
-Top New Artist
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Uzi London
Lukas Graham
Zayn Malik
-Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Luke Bryan
The Chainsmokers
Nicki Minaj
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
-Top Duo/Group
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns n Roses
Twenty One Pilots
-Top Song Sales Artist
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots
-Top Radio Songs Artist
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
- Top Streaming Songs Artist
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
-Top Social Artist
Justin Bieber
BTS
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
-Top Touring Artist
Justin Bieber
Beyonce
Coldplay
Guns n Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
-Top R&B Artist
Beyonce
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd
-Top R&B Tour
Beyonce
Lionel Richie
Rihanna
-Top Rap Artist
J Cole
Desiigner
Drake
Future
Rae Sremmurd
-Top Rap Tour
Drake
Future
Kanye West
-Top Country Artist
Florida Georgia Line
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
-Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Dixie Chicks
-Top Rock Artist
Coldplay
The Lumineers
Metallica
Twenty One Pilots
X Ambassadors
-Top Rock Tour
Coldplay
Guns n Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
-Top Latin Artist
J Balvin
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
Maluma
Nicky Jam
- Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
DJ Snake
Lindsey Stirling
-Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle
Hillsong Worship
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Skillet
Chris Tomlin
-Top Gospel Artist
Jekalyn Carr
Kirk Franklin
Travis Greene
David and Tamela
Hezekiah Walker
