Drake, The Chainsmokers rule Billboard Music Award nominations

Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy and singer-songwriter Julia Michaels dropped by ?

With 22 nominations each, Drake and The Chainsmokers are the top contenders at the Billboard Music Awards.

Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy and singer-songwriter Julia Michaels dropped by ?Good Morning America? on Monday to share the first round of nominees for the 2017 awards show.

Twenty One Pilots landed 17 nods, followed by Rihanna with 14, The Weeknd with 13, and Beyonce with 8.

Check out the full list of nominees, as reported by People Magazine, below.

-Top Female Artist

Adele

Beyonce

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

-Top Male Artist Nominees

Justin Bieber

Drake

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

-Top Hot 100 Song

The Chainsmokers & Halsey ? ?Closer?

The Chainsmokers & Daya ? ?Don?t Let Me Down?

Drake & Wizkid & Kyla ? ?One Dance?

Justin Timberlake ? ?Can?t Stop the Feeling?

Twenty One Pilots ? ?Heathens?

-Top Billboard 200 Album

Beyonce ? Lemonade

Drake ? Views

Rihanna ? Anti

Twenty One Pilots ? Blurryface

The Weeknd ? Starboy

-Top Artist

Adele

Beyonce

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

-Top New Artist

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Uzi London

Lukas Graham

Zayn Malik

-Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Luke Bryan

The Chainsmokers

Nicki Minaj

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

-Top Duo/Group

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns n Roses

Twenty One Pilots

-Top Song Sales Artist

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

-Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

- Top Streaming Songs Artist

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

-Top Social Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

-Top Touring Artist

Justin Bieber

Beyonce

Coldplay

Guns n Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

-Top R&B Artist

Beyonce

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

-Top R&B Tour

Beyonce

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

-Top Rap Artist

J Cole

Desiigner

Drake

Future

Rae Sremmurd

-Top Rap Tour

Drake

Future

Kanye West

-Top Country Artist

Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

-Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Dixie Chicks

-Top Rock Artist

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

Twenty One Pilots

X Ambassadors

-Top Rock Tour

Coldplay

Guns n Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

-Top Latin Artist

J Balvin

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

- Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

-Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Hillsong Worship

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Skillet

Chris Tomlin

-Top Gospel Artist

Jekalyn Carr

Kirk Franklin

Travis Greene

David and Tamela

Hezekiah Walker

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)