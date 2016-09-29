Did you know that Ranveer Singh loves writing?

It is learnt that Ranveer Singh is often spotted typing away furiously on his laptop. We wondered what he could be working on —a story for his next film, tweaking some things in the script of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, the lyrics to a song he wants to sing next, or penning poems for his ladylove Deepika Padukone?

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty revealed the secret. He told us that Ranveer loves writing and gives his inputs when he can in his films or ads. We won’t be surprised if he is penning a script as well.