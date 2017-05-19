CONFIRMED! Dia Mirza to play Maanyata in Dutt biopic

There were a lot of reports recently that a newcomer, who exactly looks like Maanyata Dutt, is playing her role in Sanjay Dutt?s biopic.

However, a source close to Rajkumar Hirani had denied about any such development.

Now, all such speculations have been put to rest as Dia Mirza has been finalised for the role and is very much a part of the movie.

She has already completed the portions of her shoot pertaining to the film.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Dutt?s biopic is slated to release at Christmas.

