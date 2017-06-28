Colin Trevorrow to be honoured at Ischia Film Festival

Colin Trevorrow will be honoured with the breakout director award for his movie "The Book of Henry" at the Ischia Film Festival in Italy.

Sofia Coppola's "Beguiled" will open the Italian film carnival this year at the Regina Isabella Resort's beach theatre, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Sofia Coppola has delivered a cinematic masterpiece that should receive recognition from the industry and audiences alike, and we are pleased to be screening it at Ischia Global as we are with Colin Trevorrow's fascinating film that is certain to take audiences on a very quirky cinematic ride," said festival founder-producer and Honorary Board chairman Mark Canton.

The Ischia Global Film and Music fest will take place from July 9-16 off the coast of Naples.

Coppola was also hounoured with the best director award at this year's Cannes Film Festival for the "Beguiled", which featured Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)