Chris Pratt wants Indian fans to enjoy the ride on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2

Tokyo, Japan was the galactic centre for all Marvel fans on Monday evening as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 had a special fan event with the lead cast of the film. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and director James Gunn were present at the event that saw the launch of a unique timer clock that shows the countdown date to the Japanese release date. The film releases on May 5 in India and Chris Pratt asked fans to brace themselves for a ride of a lifetime at the Tokyo event.

Fans from all over the world dressed up in their favourite super hero costumes and lined up to welcome the Guardians. Chris and Zoe were the major draw at the event, but fans also cheered out loud when Dave who plays Drax came on stage. Missing in action was Vin Diesel who voices the popular Groot. There was also chat on Sylvester Stallone's role in the film which has so far been kept a secret.

It was an endearing sight to watch Chris's wife Anna Faris make a rare appearance on the red carpet as well. Fans cheered and called her name out as she made her presence felt on the red carpet. Local Japanese actors who have dubbed the film for their audience were also welcomed by the Hollywood cast at the event.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 marks the return of the original Guardians -- including Pratt who plays Star Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora; Bautista as Drax and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot.