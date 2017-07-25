Charlize Theron wants to do another 'Mad Max' movie

Actress Charlize Theron wants to return for a "Mad Max" movie based on her character Furiosa.

The 41-year-old actress said she knows more of the character's backstory, including how she lost her arm, but will wait for director George Miller to be ready, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"But I'm going to be 42 in August, so let's get to it," she said.

Theron, who was speaking at the Comic-con, will next be seen in "Atomic Blonde", and the actress opened up about her wish to essay an unrepentant woman who plays by the rules men get to play by.

"Women in film typically need a reason to become warriors losing a child or husband. They can just be warriors," she said. "That's what Atomic Blonde is supposed to portray.

Lorraine is simply herself. There's no explanation for why the way she is the way she is," she added.

