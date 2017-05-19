CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani passes film on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal sans cuts, BUT on THIS condition!

Vinay Shukla and Khushboo Ranka’s much-discussed documentary An Insignificant Man, which was stopped by the Examining Committee (EC) and Revising Committee (RC) of the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) was viewed personally on Wednesday by its chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani, who passed the film with a UA and no cuts…

But there’s a rider to the certification. The film’s producer Anand Gandhi (of The Ship Of Theseus fame) and co-directors Shukla and Ranka have been asked to get NOCs (No Objection Certificates) from everyone concerned, including Kejriwal himself.

According to sources in the CBFC, the film is potentially damaging to the image of Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party. “It has extensive footage of the behind-the-scenes working and manoeuvrings in the AAP and Kejriwal is not shown in a very authoritative light.”

Nihalani confirms, “We’ve asked the makers of this documentary to furnish NOCs from the people who they’ve documented. This is standard procedure. Prior to this, when a film on the Prime Minister entitled Modi Ka Gaon was brought to us, we asked for an NOC from the PM’s office.”