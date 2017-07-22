Cara Delevingne won't be in 'Suicide Squad' sequel

Cara Delevingne will not be returning to her role as Enchantress in the sequel of 2016 hit movie "Suicide Squad".

The supermodel-and-actress, who played Dr June Moone - aka Enchantress in the DC Comic movie, says she will not be reprising the role because she thinks the character has run its course for now, reported USA Today.

"It was a life-changing experience, and of course I'd do another one, but I don't think it would make sense for the character," Delevingne says.

However, the 24 year old star, who is famous for having boundless energy on set and pranking her co-stars, will not let that stop her from spending time with her old cast.

"I'll probably still be on the set hanging out with everyone," she said.

The DC Comic movie also featured Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Jay Hernandez, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Karen Fukuhara.

