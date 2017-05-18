Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone STUNS in a yellow attire on Day 2!

The actress is having a gala time at Cannes Film Festival this year...

Deepika Padukone has been impressing everyone with her stunning outfits for the Cannes festival, which is taking place from May 17 to May 27 this year. Having already dazzled spectators at the prestigious film festival with three of her outfits on the first day, she was back to wow them again this morning in an elegant yellow dress.

Her day two outfit has been designed by Marchesa Notte. Now an international star, Deepika is set to walk the carpet along with stars such as Julianne Moore, Susan Saradon and Elle Fanning.

She is highly recognised and lauded for her work in Bollywood movies such as Piku and Bajirao Mastani as well as her Hollywood debut, xXx: Return of Xander Cage. At the festival, she attended the screening of Ismael's Ghosts, directed by Arnaud Desplechin.

Deepika shared a picture of herself wearing the dress on Instagram and captioned it as: “Hello Morning… #Cannes2017 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair.”

Check out some of her pictures here:

Hello Morning... #Cannes2017 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 18, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@deepika.padukone.fanpage) on May 18, 2017 at 2:18am PDT