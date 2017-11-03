Call It What You Want: Taylor Swift releases new track from 'Reputation'

Taylor Swift's next studio album, Reputation, is set to release on November 10.

Taylor Swift released the fourth song from her upcoming album Reputation on Friday morning (IST). It is titled 'Call It What You Want'. And you know what, please call it what you want.

After the songs of brilliantly crafted album 1989 and the how the promotion for Reputation began with 'Look What You Made Me Do,' my hopes were high that Swift is turning another leaf and something powerful that will take the legacy of 'Shake It Off,' 'Bad Blood,' or 'Blank Space' forward.

Looking at the lyrics of 'Call It What You Want,' I am ready to settle with the pop music version of country music star Taylor Swift. They are comfortable, they talk about a boy, and Taylor is showing off that how she doesn't care about the world since her man is walking towards her!

Familiar, cozy, and something Taylor Swift built her empire on. Perfect!

The lyrics go -

And I know I make the same mistakes every time,

Bridges burn, I never learn

At least I did one thing right

I did one thing right

I'm laughing with my lover

Making forts under covers

Trust him like a brother

Yeah, you know I did one thing right

Starry eyes sparking up my darkest night...

The lyrical video is beautiful to look at. The music itself is calm and has subtle electronic tones which hint at that Jack Antonoff might be the producer for this song too.

Check out the lyrical video

There is only a week left for the release of Reputation. So Swifties will get another tune with a live performance during Kerry Washington's show Scandal on November 9, reports Billboard.