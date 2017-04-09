Billie Lourd, Lautner jet off to St Barts for romantic getaway

Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner were spotted sharing some romantic moments together in St Barts.

The 'Scream Queens' actress was seen kissing Lautner while soaking up the sun in the clear waters, reported AceShowbiz.

In some photos, Lourd could be seen flaunting her toned body in a bikini, while the "Twilight" actor sported his blue swim trunks without shirt.

The pair, who has been dating since December, was also joined by Lourd's father Bryan and his partner Bruce Bozzi on the vacation.

