Bigg Boss Tamil: Kamal Haasan roots for Oviya and Namitha gets voted out

Oviya, Namitha and Ganesh Venkatraman were nominated for eviction in the fourth week of Bigg Boss Tamil. And as expected host Kamal Haasan was in midst of all the drama. While Oviya is a favourite at the moment, enjoying a lot of attention on social media stayed back in the house. It was Namitha who bid a tearful goodbye to the show after being voted out. Namitha in her exit conversation with Haasan, wanted to war everyone about Oviya, According to Namitha, she plays mind games with contestants and keep provoking everyone in the house.

Oviya is audience's favourite housemate and her favourite line on the show, " Neega shut up Pannuga" is also going viral. No wonder voting saved her, and people chose her above Namita. Kamal Haasan too seem to be rooting for Oviya at the moment. He had a grin while watching Oviya's way to deal with bullying in the house and her dance straight of the bed. He also showed the clip of the fight between Julie and her, only to highlight Julie's cunning ways and Oviya's innocence. Haasan even pointed out mistakes of other contestants and counselled them for the betterment of their Bigg Boss journey.

The first ever Bigg Boss tamil kick started on June 25 and is a popular show down south. Kamal Haasan too stands by it, in spite of all the controversies coming his way.