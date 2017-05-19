Arjun Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE about his equation with his half sisters Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor!

Arjun Kapoor has been promoting his film Half Girlfriend since the past few days. In between these promotions, the actor was spotted talking about his relationships and equations with father Boney Kapoor and half sisters Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Arjun was just 11 years old when his father separated from his mother. Later Boney married Sridevi with whom he has two daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor. However, the divorce of his parents did reflect Arjun's idea of marriage.

In an interview given to Huffington Post India when quizzed about the idea of marriage, Arjun was quoted as saying, "I was very conflicted about it. I was convinced that I would never get married. But I have mellowed down. When you turn 32, you don’t like the feeling that you’ll just be by yourself for the rest of your life. At the end of the day, you need a partner. That vacancy exists and I would like to complete that emptiness with a live-in relationship. I would like to know somebody intimately enough to decide whether I can commit to her for the rest of our lives."

Talking about his equation with his half-sisters Jhanvi and Khushi, Arjun added "We don’t really meet and spend time together so it doesn’t really exist."

Arjun Kapoor's Half Girlfriend stars Shraddha Kapoor alongside him and the movie has already hit the theatres today. Arjun and Shraddha's chemistry in the film has become the talk of the town post the release of the movie.