And we're NOT done with Shah Rukh Khan's TED Talk yet! Here's how he rehearsed for his speech, watch video

Shah Rukh Khan became the first Bollywood actor to make his debut at TED Talks and needless to say, he won over the international section of the audience (majority of whom were not familiar with his work and movies) with his wit and charm.

Shah Rukh Khan's speech on the 'Future You' and his thoughts on humanity, fame and love, with generous potions of his sense of humour and worldly wisdom, went viral on the internet in no time. The actor was much appreciated for the calm and composed demeanour with which he delivered his first TED talk. But did you know that to achieve that very calm and composed demeanour, Shah Rukh had to rehearse a lot while prepping up for it?

Yes, the actor rehearsed for his speech everywhere, while walking, on his breakfast table, sitting in his study and even while trying to sleep. All this was revealed when SRK's business manager shared the video of his rehearsals on Twitter and Shah Rukh Khan replied to it in his trademark quick-witted style writing, "U have made my practice sessions public!!! Now everyone will know I am not smart."

U have made my practice sessions public!!! Now everyone will know I am not smart. https://t.co/HC5AdAkLb7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 20, 2017

