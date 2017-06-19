Amy Poehler used to follow around Will Ferrell on 'SNL' set

Actress Amy Poehler says she used to tail behind actor Will Ferrell when they worked together on the sets of "Saturday Night Live".

The 45-year-old actress, who is reuniting with her former "SNL" co-star in the new movie "The House", says it is always a great experience working with him because of his comic timing, reported FemaleFirst.

"I love performing with him, and when we were on 'SNL' I followed him around, hoping he would want to write something with me," says Poehler.

The "Parks and Recreation" star adds although she has been enjoying working behind the camera more recently, she is happy to return to acting when she finds a project she loves.

"I've been getting most of my joy from producing, directing, writing, but I like to act too, and have the flexibility to do all those things when I want," she says.

