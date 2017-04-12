After Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani and others, Nargis Fakhri too launches her own app!

Actress Nargis Fakhri says being in films is not her only aim in life and she wants to pursue other things as well. The 37-year-old actress says she wants to meet new people and learn new things.

"Acting is not the only thing...I want to do a lot in life. When you are on sets you are always acting you are not interacting with people in life and not learning anything new. There is so much more to learn and do different things in life. I want to balance things by doing acting and other things," Nargis said.

The actress says she enjoys being a public figure but travelling and exploring different places is her passion. "I am a different person. I like to cook, plant flowers and travel. I like to live life. I want to explore other things but not related to cinema as such. I would want to be a public personality on television or do something different," she adds.

After doing back to back films like Azhar, Housefull 3 and Banjo last year, the actress has now decided to go slow. "Last year I did four films and it's damn tiring. I will never do that again. I will go slow now on. One film a year will be amazing."

Nargis, who launched her own app last evening, says there are both pros and cons of being on various social media platforms. "The positive side is you see you are so popular. I did not know I was so popular. I felt I am like a regular person and nobody likes me. But when I see social media and the good comments and when I go out and people talk sweet things to me, I feel overwhelmed. There is a negative side as well."