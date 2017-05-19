Aamir's favourite 'Sachin moment' was during 'Lagaan' premiere

Superstar Aamir Khan said his favourite 'Sachin moment' was at the premiere of his movie "Lagaan" where sports legend Sachin Tendulkar was completely engrossed in the cricket match sequence of the film.

In a video, uploaded on social media, the 52-year-old star said, "To watch Sachin get engrossed in a match that I'm playing, and cheer for me, and all of that is so unreal to me.

And what really is my most memorable Sachin moment.

"For the first and the last time, I guess I could see Sachin cheering for me, playing cricket. Something I'll never forget, it's etched in my memory."

The actor also wished Tendulkar good luck for his movie "Sachin: A Billion Dreams".

Apart from showing the most iconic moments in Tendulkar's life, the movie also throws light on his personal life.

The biographical film is written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 NotOut Productions.

The film will hit the theatres on May 26.

