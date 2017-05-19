'102 Not Out' FIRST LOOK out: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's old avatars are too adorable to miss!

Big B will be seen playing a 102 year old father to a 75 year-old Rishi in the movie...

The makers of the film 102 Not Out have unveiled the first look of the film that stars Amitabh Bachchan as a 102 year old dad to his 75 year old son played by Rishi Kapoor. Going by the first look of the film, both the actors look too adorable in their respective 'old' avatars.

102 Not Out will be their first outing together in the last 26 years. The movie is supposed to be a romantic comedy-drama based on the plot of a Gujarati play by Soumya Joshi.

The actors have started shooting for the film and hence the makers decided to give us a glimpse into their characters. While this won't be the first time both of them will be seen in aged characters. While Rishi Kapoor nailed his grandpa act in Kapoor & Sons, Big B has played an aged father in Piku.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted the film's director Umesh as saying, "Amitji and Rishiji are collaborating after 26 years. They are playing Gujarati characters for the first time. Being a Gujarati myself, I had certain references in my mind which we used to create their look. The film went on floors on Wednesday as they shot Big B’s introductory scene. The cast and crew will be shooting for the film all over Mumbai till May end and directly resume in July. Umesh and his team wish to wrap the film by July end. From all that has been revealed, it’s a love story between a father and a son."

Rishi Kapoor even took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Wonderful to work again with the Legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Thank you Amitji, it never felt the 26 years old hiatus.We connected instantly!"

Wonderful to work again with the Legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Thank you Amitji, it never felt the 26 years old hiatus.We connected instantly! pic.twitter.com/t259iyW2zr — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 18, 2017

Check out the fist look of the film right here: