Staff Selection Commission Tier 1 exam answer keys out on ssc.nic.in

Here's how you can check your answers

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday published the answer keys for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2017. The results are available on www.ssc.nic.in

“A total of 15,43,962 candidates had appeared for the examinations, which were conducted in 43 batches across the country,” SSC said in a statement.

Candidates can submit the objections, if any, from September 7 to September 12 by 5 pm through online method by paying Rs 100 per answer.

Candidates can check the answer keys at the official website by following the steps written below.

Step1: Log on to the official website

Step 2: Click on the link, ‘CGL Examination 2017 answer keys’ flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link at the bottom of the page, ‘Link for candidates’ response sheet, correct answer and submission of representations’

Step 4: Click on the link at the bottom of the new page to go to the log in page

Step 5: Enter your user Id and password

Step 6: Candidates response sheet along with correct responses will appear on the screen. Take a printout for future reference.

The Commission has notified the results are expected to release on October 31, however, keeping the past trend in mind, SSC may release it before the said date.

Those candidates who pass the Tier I exam will then have to appear for Tier II exam, dates of which will be released later.