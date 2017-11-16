Right to Education: State Education Department tries to smoothen online admission process in Maharashtra

State Education Department held a meeting on Wednesday of all principals of private schools and education officers from city on Right to Education online admission process to start in other districts across the Maharashtra state.

The education officers of different zones of Mumbai city and principals from private schools as well as higher authorities from state education department like deputy secretary Suvarna Kharat came together for a meeting for a discussion how smoothly the online admission process can be made of RTE before starting in other districts of Maharashtra on Wednesday at deputy director's office at Charni road in the morning. Right now the online admission process takes place only in Mumbai, Pune, Nasik, Aurangabad and Amravati.

An official from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation education department, said, "We were asked about how can the RTE online admission process can be made more smooth. Sometimes parents cannot operate the online portal of RTE admission properly. What measures need to be kept in mind when a student's admission is not accepted by the school despite having online admission forms? How the grievances of such parents can be handled by department. How online admission can be done 100%?"

An education officer from school education department, said, "The state education department had started online admission process of RTE for Mumbai and Pune earlier. Last year it was started for three districts like Aurangabad, Amravati and Nasik. Now the government is planning to start online process of RTE admission across the Maharashtra in different districts. Hence to discuss what problems are faced during online admission process of RTE and to how they can be solved, for that purpose meeting was called.

The online admission process under RTE 25% quota is given to those students whose parents annual income is below one lakh rupees and fall under economically weaker section as well as to the students from socially backward section. However, in Mumbai it has been observed that every year many of the parents whose children get admission in private reputed schools are refused admission giving different reasons by the schools. Also they are not given free books or uniforms from the school complaints the NGO's that fights for the right to education of underprivileged children.