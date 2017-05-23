MBOSE Tura HSSLC Results 2017: Mbose.in & Megresults.nic.in Meghalaya Board class 12th HSSLC Arts Results 2017 declared

MBOSE Class 12th Results 2017, Meghalaya 12th Board Result 2017 declared on the official website. Follow the procedure as mentioned below to check your HSSLC Results 2017.

Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2017: The long wait is finally over, students awaiting their Tura Result 2017​ can finally heave a sigh of relief. Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)​ has declared Meghalaya Board Results 2017 on their official websites mbose.in, results.mbose.in, megresults.nic.in.

MBOSE HSSLC Results 2017 declared are for Meghalaya Board Exam​ination 2017 conducted between March 3 - March 29.

In 2016, Meghalaya Board of School Education Tura had declared Meghalaya Board 12th Arts Results on May 25.

In order to release Exam results 2017 in a well systematic manner, MBOSE Tura has declared MBOSE 12th Arts Results 2017 and MBOSE 10th Results 2017 together today.

How to check MBOSE Class 12th Exam Result 2017:

1. Visit the official websites: megresults.nic.in, results.mbose.in or mbose.in

2. Click on 'MBOSE Class 12th Arts Results 2017'

3. Keep roll number and other information ready to access the result.

4. Click 'Submit' and take a print out of the result .

Meghalaya HSSLC Arts Result 2017 can also be accessed from the websites mentioned in this document.

The MBOSE HSSLC Arts Results 2017​ will also be available through SMS in mobile phones.

MBOSE12A<space>RollNumber send it to 56263

MBOSE12A<space> RollNumber send it to 5676750

MG12A <space> RollNumber send to 52070

About Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE):

The legislation for the setting up of the Meghalaya Board of School Education to regulate, supervise and control school education in the State of Meghalaya came into force on September 25, 1973 under the Meghalaya Board of School Education Act, 1973 (Meghalaya Act 10, 1973).

The board is responsible for conducting the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) as well as the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) in the state of Meghalaya.

Vision of MBOSE:

MBOSE is committed to quality education for the holistic development of all students, culminating in attaining excellence in their lives, so that they will be a blessing to the society and the world at large.

All the best for your future endeavours!