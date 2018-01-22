IGNOU admissions for MPhil, PhD 2018 to start from tomorrow; check official website ignou.ac.in.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released an official notification for its PhD and MPhil programmes for July 2018 session. The admission procedure will begin on January 23 on its official website ignou.ac.in. The last date of admission for the programmes is February 16.

"The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admission for Ph.D. and M.Phil. programmes of the university for July 2018 session in regular mode," said Prof Kaustuva Barik, Director, Research Unit, IGNOU.

The entrance test will be held on March 4, 2018 in selected examination centres across the country.

Master of Philosophy (MPhil)

The subjects available for candidates to apply for MPhil programme are Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Chemistry, Geography, Commerce, Social Work, Translation Studies and Distance education.

The candidates applying for MPhil in Economics are exempted to appear from the entrance test but will have to fulfil the eligibility criteria given by the varsity to pursue the course on its official website in this link onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/entrancersunit.

Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD)

The subjects available for candidates to apply for PhD programme are Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration, Women's Studies, Gender and Development Studies, Development Studies, Psychology, History, Social Work, Anthropology, Statistics, Geology, Physics, Chemistry, Biochemistry, Environmental Studies, Management, Commerce, Life Sciences, Food and Nutritional Sciences, Nursing, Translation Studies, Hindi and Distance Education.

The candidates applying for PhD in Physics, Biochemistry and Life Sciences are exempted to appear from the entrance test but will have to fulfill the eligibility criteria given by the varsity to pursue the course on its official website in this link onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/entrancersunit.