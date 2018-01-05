CBSE to release date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams, Check updates on cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the date sheet for the board exams of class 10 and 12 on Friday.

The dates for the final board exams have not been declared yet however the date sheet for practical exams had been declared in the month of December. The board officials had then stated that the date sheet will be announced in the first week of January.

All the schools affiliated to CBSE have been instructed to conduct the practical exams on time and upload the marks attained by the students on CBSE's official website by 25th February 2018.

Board examinations for Class 12 are likely to begin on March 5 after the Holi festival on 2nd March. Earlier reports stated that this year board examination shall begin in the month of February but the board dismissed the reports.

The date sheet and the results will be announced on the official website cbse.nic.in.