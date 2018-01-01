CAT 2017 likely to be announced in 2nd week of January

The result date of CAT 2017 hasn’t been announced yet, but based upon last year’s dates it’s likely to be announced in the second week of January. The CAT 2016 result was declared on January 9, 2017 and the result will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can access their result using their name, registration number and roll number.

Candidates who took the Common Admission Test (CAT) said that they found the exam challenging. While most of the students found questions on quantitative ability relatively easier, a lot of them struggled with the logical reasoning and data interpretation (LDRI) section.

The exam was divided into three sections — verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability. Experts said that with the quantitative questions being easier, the cut-offs for this year may go up.

Also read IIM releases CAT 2017 question papers and answer keys on iimcat.ac.in

This year, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) had made the security rules at exam centres more stringent with students not being allowed to wear even their footwear inside the examination hall. "Removing jewellery and jackets was fine but having to keep one's footwear outside is a bit too much," said one of the candidates.

This year, nearly 2.3 lakh students across the country appeared for the entrance exam to IIMs and top management institutes in the country.

Earlier, the Indian Institute of Management has released CAT 2017 questions papers and answer keys on its website.

Candidates have given a provision to challenge the answer keys after paying a stipulated fee. The window will last for two days and will close December 9 at 2PM. The exam this year was conducted by IIM Lucknow on November 26, 2017.

An expert committee will scrutinise the objections, and those candidates whose objections are found to be valid will get a refund of their fee. In case the objection is valid, the remedial measures taken by IIMS will be applicable for all candidates.

The CAT 2017 will likely be available from the second week of January next year and the list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs.

Each IIM will also send interview letters to shortlisted candidates.

With inputs from PTI