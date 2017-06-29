Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score
bank recruitment

Bank recruitment exams: Fake viral post on dates causes confusion; IBPS yet to release official dates

alt DNA Web Team | Thu, 29 Jun 2017-05:40pm , Mumbai , DNA webdesk

IBPS conducts recruitment exams of various PSU Banks

A notification that has gone viral on social media that the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection had released exam dates for over 1,000 posts has turned out to be a hoax. As per a leading media house, the notification is fake and the IBPS is in the process to release the official notification.

The IBPS conducts recruitment exams of various PSU Banks, RBI, NABARD, SBI, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) & General Insurance Companies (GICs). Keeping in mind their annual calendar, IBPS will in July release the RRB exam notification for over 1000 posts.

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read