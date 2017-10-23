100 recruiters, 359 jobs. IIM Kozhikode sees record summer placement in 4 days

The summer placements of the 21st batch of Post Graduate Programme at IIM Kozhikode (IIM-K) saw a record closure in four days with about 100 recruiters offering 359 job opportunities.

The season not only saw an upward swing in the average monthly stipend by 25% from last year with the highest stipend offered being Rs three lakh, but also had niche roles being offered to the students.

Students were also offered positions in international locations across various sectors.

This year also saw a shift in the interest of the students with many of them opting to explore various domains, an IIM-K release said on Monday.

Nearly 50 per cent of the companies that participated in the placement process are amongst the Indian and Global Fortune 500 firms.

Amazon, Deloitte Strategy and Operations, Fidelity Investments, Goldman Sachs, Hewlett Packard and Pidilite were among the top recruiters extending 61 offers in total.

The surge in the number of consulting companies recruiting on campus translated to over 10 percent of the batch getting offers from Avalon Consulting, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte Strategy & Operations, Ernst and Young, Gartner Consulting, Quintiles IMS and the others.

Diverse roles were offered by financial services companies in corporate finance, investment banking, risk advisory services, global investment research and corporate treasury to around 20 per cent of the batch.

American Express, Axis Bank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan were some of the top recruiters for this vertical.

"Buoyed by optimistic investors, the Indian economy is in a good shape and our summer placements have registered simply unprecedented success this year, both in terms of monthly stipend offered to the students and the list of companies visiting our campus", the release quoted Prof Balooni, Director (In-Charge) of IIMK, as saying.