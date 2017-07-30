Zambian woman held at IGIA with drugs worth Rs 36L

A Zambian national was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Saturday for allegedly trying to smuggle out 17 kg of banned drugs worth Rs 36 lakh outside the country. The Zambian woman identified as Doris Mwansa was about to board a flight for Addis Ababa.

She was caught by a team lead by Tulika Morang, Superintendent at Delhi unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Deputy Director General at NCB Taj Hassan stated that intelligence found on Saturday that a Zambian woman, suspected to be carrying pseudoephedrine will depart from IGI Airport to Addis Ababa and then to Zambia by an Ethiopian flight. "A team was constituted to carry out an investigation and verify the facts," Hassan stated.

The team was deployed at the airport to keep surveillance on the passenger. It was found that Mwansa arrived at the airport by taxi at 12:05 am and was trying to pass through security points. The team intercepted her at the departure gate. She was in possession of three bags and they all were screened by the NCB sleuths.

And it was during checking, that NCB sleuths found white colour crystalline powder around 17 kg of pseudoephedrine concealed in 12 small purses in one of her trolley. She was immediately arrested under various sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

During investigation, the accused stated that she came to India on July 17 and was staying in Hotel Ambrose and the consignment was handed over to her by one Kenneth in the hotel. She also told NCB sleuths that she had visited India six times earlier.

The NCB took police custody of Mwansa and said that she would help them unravel the entire network of drug traffickers across the country. It is alleged that Mwansa also acted as a carrier for international drug traffickers.

Police are also trying to identify the traffickers and will retrieve the CCTV footage from the hotel to identify the accused Kenneth. The NCB sleuths will also take Mwansa to the places she had visited during her stay in India to help bust the entire drug racket.