Woman files complaint against senior employee

A 30-year-old woman, working in a multinational company in Sector 21, lodged a sexual harassment complaint on Friday against a senior official in her company.

The victim mentioned in her statement to the police, "We became friends while working together. He was quite upset with his wife. After a few days, he told me that he was going to divorce his wife and then forced me to get into a physical relationship with him. When I resisted, he threatened me that he would hamper my professional life. He even said that if I talk about this to anyone then he will make sure that I lose my job."

Praveen Malik, SHO, Palam Vihar police station said,"The accused has been identified and the investigation is underway. Hopefully, we will be able to arrest him soon." An FIR has been registered under Section 345 A at Palam Vihar police station.