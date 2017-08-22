UP man held for killing 'quarrelsome' wife and mum-in-law

The police on Monday claimed to have the solved the case wherein bodies of a woman and her daughter were found in a train near the Shahdara railway station on Friday by arresting the prime accused. Police said the women were wife and mother-in-law of the accused, who rued their ill-behaviour towards himself and wanted to get rid of them.

According to the police, the deceased and the accused belonged to Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. The accused has been identified as Pushpender. According to the police, the bodies were receovered from the Mahananda Express stationed at the yard of the Shahdara railway station. The police team that arrived at the spot had found a chit in the pocket of one of the deceased, with the help of which they were identified as Nishu and her mother Maya Devi.

"It has come to the fore that Nishu and Pushpender gor married six years ago. During the bodies' post-mortem, homicide was detected as the reason for death, following which a case of murder was registered at the Old Delhi railway station police station," DCP (Railways) Parwaiz Ahmed said.

"During investigation, a passerby told the police that he had seen the two victims sitting with a man at the railway station, a day before the murder. The man's description matched with Nishu's husband. Electronic surveillance also suggested his presence at the time of the murders around the area. He was then arrested from near the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, while he was trying to flee," Ahmed said.

The accused confessed to his crime later. "He said there was a lot of quarrelling in the family, which brought a bad name to his family. So, he planned to eliminate them. He then brought them to Delhi and stopped at the Shahdara Railway Station. After dark, he asked them to get in a train. There, he hit his wife with a rod on her head and strangled his mother-in-law. He then fled from the spot," the police said.