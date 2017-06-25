Trash piles up as EDMC workers continue strike on second day

Agitated municipal sanitation workers continued their strike for the second day in front of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) headquarters in Uday Sadan, Patparganj. The sanitation workers who have gathered outside the gate said that they won't call off the strike this time until their demands are fulfilled by the authority.

"We haven't received payment for the last three months. Every time we go for a strike, our Additional Commissioner assures us our demands will be fulfilled soon. But it has never happened," said Mukesh Vaidya, president of All Municipal Corporation Sanitation Supervisors' Union.

He added, "There has been no promotion of the workers for many years now. Moreover, we are not even given proper gloves and boots, so that we can do our work properly. Thus, we have called this strike."

There are numerous workers who have been working for the last 20 years. But they have never received their full payments nor have they got promotion.

"I have been working as a sanitation worker under EDMC for the last 25 years. But there was not a single time, when I have received my full payment. They say that they deduct a certain amount from our salary because that would be used for our upliftment. But I can hardly see any upliftment in our condition," said Meena Devi, a sanitation worker.

The workers also pointed out that they do not get proper medical facilities, which they are supposed to get. They also highlighted that as per the words of the corporation, they are falling short of money to pay them.

"Our government talks about Swachh Bharat, but they don't pay any heed to the cleanliness of the sanitation workers. We don't get clean water to drink nor do we get a face mask for our protection. The women are also suffering from certain diseases, due to the negligence of the government," said union leader, Sachin Valmiki.

This is the second time this year that the workers have called a strike. Earlier, in January, they protested against the government demanding for their promotion and salary. That time there was a week-long strike. But according to the workers, little has changed for them even after that.

Analysis

The issue of handling waste is crucial especially during the monsoon season as diseases like dengue, chikungunya, among others, are more likely to spread during this period, if sanitation standards are not met.

What makes this problem worse is that East Delhi has large slum areas, which are particularly susceptible to diseases, if sanitation is not taken seriously.