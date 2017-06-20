Three nabbed for betting on match

Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested three persons for placing bets during the final match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan on Sunday.

Sources said the money involved in the betting racket started from lakhs of rupees and had reached a crore by the time the arrest were made.

"The arrested have been identified as Rajesh Kumar (46), Nitin Arora (38) and Nitin Grover (28). They were arrested from a hotel in North Delhi's Civil Lines area," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madhur Verma.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the trio, who allegedly work as bookies, while they were placing bets during the ongoing match. The accused disclosed that they had been betting on other international and domestic cricket matches as well.

Police officials stated that the modus operandi worked like this. The arrested accused would receive bets over mobile phones from people who were called "punters" in the field of betting and rates were decided ball by ball.

These people recorded the bets in their laptops and at the end of the match calculated the total bets, profit and loss incurred by every person or punter who had placed the bet. A live mobile phone line known as 'dabba' used to transmit rates of the match. These rates fluctuated from ball to ball.

Police officials said that the three bookies used to book a room in a hotel or guest-house in a posh locality. They would keep changing locations for every match.

Ten mobile phones fixed in a suitcase, which were used as Dabba Lines, 16 Mobile phones, three laptops and two television sets were also recovered