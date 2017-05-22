Thousands of Dalit protesters swarm Jantar Mantar in Delhi

The Capital’s protest ground, Jantar Mantar, was painted blue as swarms of Dalit protesters, associated with Bhim Army, All India Students’Association, and various other groups gathered on Sunday morning to protest against the recent clashes in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

They gathered there in large numbers despite being denied permission by the Delhi Police a day before.

The police had to make adequate arrangements to control the exploding number of agitators. According to BK Singh, DCP, New Delhi: “Adequate number of policemen were deployed and barricading was done to control the floating mob. There was a gathering of more than 5,000 protesters and the protest lasted for about two and a half hours.”

Amid raised flags and slogans, protesters demanded justice from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging mistreatment by the state administration. Led by faces like Bhim Army chief Chander Shekhar, social activist Jignesh Mewani and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar, the demonstrators demanded a judicial probe into the May 5 violence, compensation for Dalits whose homes were torched and legal action against the perpetrators.

Earlier this month, more than 2,000 members from a community allegedly gheraoed a village in Saharanpur and set ablaze more than two dozen houses belonging to Dalits in retaliation to a clash that broke out during a commemorative rally.

A day before, the police had denied permission to several Dalit unions seeking permission for a gathering of over 50,000 Dalits and supporters.

Amid protest, social activist Jignesh Mewani said that the harassment of Dalits has recently increased in many parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh. “In Saharanpur also, we saw that Dalit women and children were attacked and their houses set afire. But no politician has criticised the incident or protested against it. If preventive measures were taken in Saharnpur, the situation would have been better,” he said.

The agitation was also attended by former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar.