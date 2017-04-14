Textbooks should be scrutinised thoroughly

A textbook on physical education widely used in Delhi schools describing the "best shape" has once again reflected how objectifying women become a part of accepted culture. While many school principals accepted that the book was being used but conveniently said they were not aware of the contents.

This is not the first incident that has brought to light the extremely careless field of publishing school books. In the past too, we have witnessed instances where kids have been misled in the name of imparting education.

It can't be denied that school textbooks are the safest bet if one wants to propagate hatred, for the simple reason that there is absolutely no scrutiny of the content that goes into their pages. It is assumed that since it caters to schoolchildren, it can't have matter which can be potentially inflammable or grossly inaccurate. The latest example not only exposes how porous checks on textbooks are also but also bring to fore the general misogyny which has crept inside the minds of one too many.

These are young, impressionable minds at the other end of the book, reading it and forming opinions, sharpening their minds and building a thought process of their own. And in the name of academics, schools are doling out tips to strengthen their notion of male supremacy and patriarchy, telling them to look at woman a certain way because that's the norm.